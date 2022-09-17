DJs Acideon, psych0tron

media release: Crucible Masquerade invites you to the Impurity Ball, Madison's only annual fetish ball. Dress in latex, leather, vinyl or chains or club wear or elegant evening attire, and come prepared to be thrilled by stage acts and our wicked selection of go-go performers while you dance to fierce club beats provided by DJ Acideon and DJ psych0tron!

Doors open at 9 pm, 21+, $8 cover

Crucible Masquerade is Madison's monthly costume party - each month features a different theme, some silly, some elegant, some wicked, and a few wild and strange. Costumes always suggested, never required!