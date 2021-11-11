DJs Axion, Ginjavitiz, Eman, Müvah

media release: Elev8ed Movement Presents Step Into Frequency: A night fueled by high BPMs

At 7:30 Chelsee Ramos will teach a Shuffle Dance Class for anyone wanting to learn to step to their favorite music or just wanting to move their body. The focus being to connect more with the music, our bodies, and the people around us. We will have Trail Music on the decks for class.

From 9-2am use what you learn to explore and enjoy ranges of house, techno, and trance music from an assortment of talented artists: Axion, Ginjahvitiz, Eman, Müvah

$10 for class (gets you in for the night); $5 cover after class

Proof of Negative Covid test and masks required

Let’s get Elev8ed