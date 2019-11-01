Landon DeVon, DJs Boyfrrriend, Quinley

press release: TAKE ME TO YOUR PLANET: A QUEER HALLOWEEN DANCE PARTY

Let DJ Boyfrrriend and Quinley Marie Outerbridge take you to a planet of queer other-worldliness.

Come disguised, or as your weirdo self.

Pop-up performance by Landon DeVon

All proceeds go to GSAFE and Fair Wisconsin. Let's raise some money to support queer youth!

Sliding scale cover: $5 - $1000 (up to you!)