Landon DeVon, DJs Boyfrrriend, Quinley

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: TAKE ME TO YOUR PLANET: A QUEER HALLOWEEN DANCE PARTY

Let DJ Boyfrrriend and Quinley Marie Outerbridge take you to a planet of queer other-worldliness.

Come disguised, or as your weirdo self.

Pop-up performance by Landon DeVon

All proceeds go to GSAFE and Fair Wisconsin. Let's raise some money to support queer youth!

Sliding scale cover: $5 - $1000 (up to you!)

The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Fundraisers
Music
