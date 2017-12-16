DJs Chrissy, Nathan Port, Zukas

press release: Robinia Courtyard and Natural Language Processing are happy to present another edition of JAMS™. JAMS™ are scientifically proven to keep you limber and flexible on the dance floor. Let your inner animal loose with disco flavored treats from JAMS™.

Chrissy (Smart Bar / Cool Ranch)

“Chrissy is one of the best DJs to ever walk the earth and I am just going to keep saying it until everyone agrees with me.” — The Black Madonna

Chrissy is a genre-bending Chicago-based DJ/producer with productions on esteemed labels like Classic, Freerange, Razor N Tape, and Hypercolour. He specializes in Chicago house and disco, but his 20-year career has seen him work on projects ranging from jungle to garage to footwork to freestyle. Chrissy co-runs The Nite Owl Diner label with Alex Burkat, and is a resident DJ at the legendary Chicago nightclub Smart Bar.

+ local support from Nathan Port (JAMS™ aficionado) and Zukas (purveyor of disco brunches and fine beers)

10:00 PM

10 bones (cash only)