DJs Chuck Money, Phil Money

media release: It’s been an incredible and action packed couple of months here at Lola’s, but it’s time to bring on 2024! We’re getting funky this New Years with a little Madtown Get Down featuring two of our favorite masters of the funk and groove, DJs Chuck Money and Phil Money. It’s “Money VS Money” as they take you on a tour through the deep catalog of James Brown, anything sampled from the Godfather of Soul, and a whole bunch of other funky beats that’ll have the room shakin!

For New Years we’ll be open from 4pm to 1:30am and are doing table reservations for dinner in 1 hour and 45 minute blocks starting at each reservation time. Kitchen closes at 11:30pm.

Reservations are required for dinner service, but our bar area will be open on a first come first serve basis throughout the night starting at 4pm. Bar area availability is subject to capacity.

Stay tuned here and to our Instagram and Facebook for future updates!

And yes, we will allow dancing!

Madtown, we can’t wait to get funky with you on New Years!