DJs Claire Dactyl, Saint Saunter, Goldiloxx, Jackson Bradford

press release: Saint Saunter & Dyke Dive PRESENT UR FAVE QUEER NO PANTS PARTY WITH MILWAUKEE'S DJ CLAIRE DACTYL & JACKSON BRADFORD OF PANTS OFF DANCE OFF

ROBINIA COURTYARD

SLIDING SCALE COVER

ADA ACCESSIBLE

there will be an area to store your clothes/jackets

this event is INSIDE, at Jardin in the Robinia Complex

Pants Off Dance Off is a queer underwear dance party hosted and DJ'ed by Claire Dactyl and Jackson Bradford. Our goal is to create a club space where all bodies are welcome and everyone can just relax and dance and have a fun and debaucherous time. This is their second time throwing a PODO in Madison in collaboration with Saint Saunter, joined by our new fave bass house DJ, Goldiloxx!

Consent is crucial; just because someone may be in their underwear doesn’t mean it’s okay to touch them.

Anyone who we feel is compromising the safety of our space will be removed from it.

And if anyone ever makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, please report this to PODO djs or venue staff.