DJs D-On, D'Angelo Maurice, Geoff K, Hypnoassassin, Dave J

press release: Illuminatusroductions invites you to SPOIL! FRIDAY JUNE 7, 2019... For a birthday celebration of the local house hero, D'Angelo Maurice!

$5, 21+ (free before 10 pm) From 9pm-2am at Crucible Nightclub - Madison

Featuring...

DJ D-ON - House/Break Step

Roldance Recordings

(Special BIRTHday SET) D'Angelo Maurice - Swamp House/Post Groove

Black DJs Matter/1TrueBoogaloo/ Illuminatus

Geoff K - Chunk House/Breaks

JiggyJamz Records and more - msn

With moral support and sounds check by...Hypnoassassin. W/ special guest Dave J!!

This means the SYNC N PUMP Re-uP! Progressive Glitch/minimal techaus

Trim/Illuminatus/Team Awesome/sub_urban jungle crew

Extra Sound/Decor/Lighting/Toys/ Lasers by Illuminatus Productions and friends

Extra Energy/Vibe/stories/Laughs/ Memories by everybody... especially you.

Featuring over a century of combined talent and experience. This will be a special night musicly... dancing will ensue. If this don't make your booty move ... your booty must by dead. Pprepare to dance again! See you on the floor!

SPOIL YOURSELF THE FIRST FRIDAY OF EVERY MONTH at... Crucible Nightclub - 3116 Commercial Ave. Come on... Let's dance... You deserve to SPOIL yourself!