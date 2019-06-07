DJs D-On, D'Angelo Maurice, Geoff K, Hypnoassassin, Dave J
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Illuminatusroductions invites you to SPOIL! FRIDAY JUNE 7, 2019... For a birthday celebration of the local house hero, D'Angelo Maurice!
$5, 21+ (free before 10 pm) From 9pm-2am at Crucible Nightclub - Madison
Featuring...
DJ D-ON - House/Break Step
Roldance Recordings
(Special BIRTHday SET) D'Angelo Maurice - Swamp House/Post Groove
Black DJs Matter/1TrueBoogaloo/
Geoff K - Chunk House/Breaks
JiggyJamz Records and more - msn
With moral support and sounds check by...Hypnoassassin. W/ special guest Dave J!!
This means the SYNC N PUMP Re-uP! Progressive Glitch/minimal techaus
Trim/Illuminatus/Team Awesome/sub_urban jungle crew
Extra Sound/Decor/Lighting/Toys/
Extra Energy/Vibe/stories/Laughs/
Featuring over a century of combined talent and experience. This will be a special night musicly... dancing will ensue. If this don't make your booty move ... your booty must by dead. Pprepare to dance again! See you on the floor!
SPOIL YOURSELF THE FIRST FRIDAY OF EVERY MONTH at... Crucible Nightclub - 3116 Commercial Ave. Come on... Let's dance... You deserve to SPOIL yourself!