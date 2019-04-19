DJs Delilac, Daossier

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Half-Stack Sessions // DJ Sessions

Featuring:

No Stress Collective's

Delilac & DJ Daossier

Genres: no genre policy

Free event, wheelchair accessible venue, 21+

Half-Stack Sessions is a group of women and non-binary people who are involved in music and arts in the Madison area.

​GOALS:

1. To create space for female and non-binary musicians and artists to grow and gain higher visibility in the scene.

2. To foster an inclusive and accessible scene for all participants.

Info

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-237-3039
