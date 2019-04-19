DJs Delilac, Daossier
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Half-Stack Sessions // DJ Sessions
Featuring:
Delilac & DJ Daossier
Genres: no genre policy
Free event, wheelchair accessible venue, 21+
Half-Stack Sessions is a group of women and non-binary people who are involved in music and arts in the Madison area.
GOALS:
1. To create space for female and non-binary musicians and artists to grow and gain higher visibility in the scene.
2. To foster an inclusive and accessible scene for all participants.
Info
Music