DJs Eurotic, Ryan Parks

press release: Masquerade: German Sparkle Party

Crucible invites you to the shiniest masquerade of the year! Put on your party pants, dress in whatever you have that shimmers and sparkles, and get ready to dance the night away with the help of the incomparable Eurotic and Ryan Parks, who will be bringing amazing beats to the club all night long.

Feel free to wear anything that would draw the attention of a passing raven - sequins, shiny body glitter, reflective sweat pants purchased in a daze in mid-2020 - bring on the sparkle! We want to see our club lighting exploding off of you!

Crucible Masquerade is Madison's monthly costume party - each month features a different theme, some silly, some elegant, some wicked, and a few wild and strange. Costumes always suggested, never required!