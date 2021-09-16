DJs Fusion, Scrump Boogz, Andre Jackson

media release: Come down to celebrate Gary’s birthday and his contribution to the local hip-hop community and help raise money for his medical bills. Going back 20 plus years Gary has put an immense effort to support and cultivate the hip-hop community in Madison. It is our chance to wish him a happy birthday and show him the support he has generously shown us over the years. Happy Birthday Gary!

