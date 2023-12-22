DJs Goldiloxx, Pfac, Rsanheim
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: december 22, Robinia courtyard, 10pm to close the longest night of the year (give or take)
people who play music:
* goldiloxx
* pfac
* rsanheim
people who come and dance and fun and transcend
* you
* me
* them
* us
special holiday drinks by robin!aaa mixologistssss
* this event is open and welcome to alllllll . all humans and all aliens. as long as your aren't a xenomorph, cuz ripley may be in attendance. she said no xenomorphs.
* don't be a dick or we will kick u out and u will fell the shame of 1000 dying suns.
* if someone is being a jerk let a dj person or staff know please!