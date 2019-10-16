DJs Hitachii, TheRealDJPatty

press release:LIBRA RISING: A NIGHT OF ASTRAL QUEER JAMS

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 16TH | THE WINNEBAGO

7PM-11PM | +21

$5 or FREE if you are a Libra Sun

Music by:

DJ Hitachii / Sylvia Johnson

TheRealDJPatty / Cal Smith

description:

fourth installment of the Astral Jams series. celebrate the effortless glamour and balance of your favorite Libras. rejoice in kindness, connection, and inclusion. whatever you do, don't miss this, because Libras hate to be alone.

notes:

LGBTQIA+ forward space, allies and partners welcome.

ask peoples pronouns if you don't know.

racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism, slut-shaming, fat-antagonism, religious discrimination, classism and other oppressive and/or predatory behaviors will not be tolerated.

ADA compliant.

gender neutral bathrooms.

no strobe lights.

have fun.