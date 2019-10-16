DJs Hitachii, TheRealDJPatty
The Winnebago 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:LIBRA RISING: A NIGHT OF ASTRAL QUEER JAMS
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 16TH | THE WINNEBAGO
7PM-11PM | +21
$5 or FREE if you are a Libra Sun
Music by:
DJ Hitachii / Sylvia Johnson
TheRealDJPatty / Cal Smith
description:
fourth installment of the Astral Jams series. celebrate the effortless glamour and balance of your favorite Libras. rejoice in kindness, connection, and inclusion. whatever you do, don't miss this, because Libras hate to be alone.
notes:
LGBTQIA+ forward space, allies and partners welcome.
ask peoples pronouns if you don't know.
racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, ableism, slut-shaming, fat-antagonism, religious discrimination, classism and other oppressive and/or predatory behaviors will not be tolerated.
ADA compliant.
gender neutral bathrooms.
no strobe lights.
have fun.