DJs Holographic, Saint Saunter, NLP

press release: Natural Language Processing and WSUM 91.7 FM are excited to present the next edition of JAMS, this time drawing from Detroit with DJ Holographic.

DJ Holographic (BAK DØR / Detroit Soundsystem) | Detroit

https://soundcloud.com/djholographic

DJ Holographic is a one-woman funk machine born and raised on Detroit Music. Her mission is to serve a mix of musical cuisine that contains consuming house beats, passionate R&B, and unreserved nu-disco. Join her as she concocts her next rhythmic dish.

+local support from

Saint Saunter

From Emo Nite to Queer Pressure, Saint Saunter serves up thumping beats guaranteed to make you dance.

NLP

Routine JAMS party-starter.

10:00 PM - 2:00 AM

10 bones (cash only, ATM on site)

21+