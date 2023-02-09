DJs Kayla Kush, Vilas Park Sniper, Top Rankin' Sound

media release: WORT and Crystal's Annual Bob Marley Birthday Tribute & Winter Food Drive

Thursday, February 9, 8pm - 12:30am, Crystal Corner, 1302 Williamson St.

$5 suggested donation. Food donations accepted at the door.

DJs: Kayla Kush, VPS, Top Rankin' Sound

WORT-FM and the Crystal are excited to announce the return of the Bob Marley Birthday Party! As a long-time staple of eastside winter festivities, this community dance party has always had what it takes to shake off the February cold - This year with the Reggae stylings of:

WORT's show 2Dub host - DJ KAYLA KUSH

and DJ VPS (Vilas Park Sniper)

- and a rare appearance by Top Rankin' Sound.

As always, this event benefits local food pantries. HEALTHY FOOD FOR ALL Dane County spearheads this year's winter food drive. WE WILL BE COLLECTING FOOD DONATIONS at the Crystal for distribution to those in need.(non-perishable please)

AND! - A RAFFLE, with prizes including: Concert tickets, WORT swag, CDs, and gift certificates from local businesses (Mad City Music Exchange, Madison Greenhouse Store, Revolution Cycles, Rewind retro decor!) *CASH and FOOD DONATIONS EARN RAFFLE TICKETS for the Prize drawings!

Proceeds support Healthy Food for All and WORT 89.9fm. Hope to see y'all on the dance floor. Oh, & there will be Birthday Cake!

Re: The food drive: FOOD DONATIONS ACCEPTED AT THE CRYSTAL FROM SUNDAY FEB. 5 thru THURSDAY FEB. 9 (3pm til close)

https://hffadane.org

https://wortfm.org

https://www.facebook.com/events/1006667590183123/