DJs Kiernan Laveuax, Father of Two

press release: Natural Language Processing and WSUM 91.7 FM are happy to bring out two genre-bending DJs from Cleveland, Kiernan Laveaux and Father of Two.

Together with Mx. Silkman, Kiernan Laveaux and Father of Two organize In Training, Cleveland's premiere queer electronic music night. In their words "In Training is a monthly gathering space for people who feel disenfranchised from the mainstream gay club scene and the assimilationist values which homogenize and erase our art and culture. We play various genres of electronic music, specializing in body music such as techno, house, industrial, etc. We are setting up our own spaces and alternatives that promote a celebration of queerness through sound, video, art and music. We are committed to a safe, inclusive, consensual and positive space where people can be who they are without fear of being excluded."

Kiernan Laveaux

https://soundcloud.com/kiernan-laveaux

One of the organizers behind In Training, Cleveland's queer electronic music night, 216 native Kiernan Laveaux has made a name for herself through her DJ sets and bookings that reflect the rustbelt environment she was birthed from. Inspired by her peers and a fateful night that gifted her the name Kiernan Laveaux, she began DJing in 2015 after becoming an official part of In Training. She exists only to channel warmth and love to her friends and other transgender dancers through her DJ sets.

Father of Two

https://soundcloud.com/fatheroftwo

Self-described "future bass casualty" and co-organizer of In Training.

10:00 PM - 2:00 AM

10 bones (cash only, ATM on site)

21+