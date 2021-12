media release: ANTI/SOCIAL is back in 2022!

DJs Matt Fanale and Koob return with the dark hard sexy beats-- modern body music all night long!

$5 all night long. 21 and up. 9PM doors. Vaxx proof required. Thank you for your understanding...

Join the Anti/Social Facebook group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/154606049976500

The first...