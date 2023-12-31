DJs Matt Fanale, psych0tron, Senseless, Acideon

media release: Crucible invites you to celebrate the new year, and our birthday, with us! We're thrilled to present a lineup of four great DJs and six go-go/ambient performers for an evening of joyous dance and debauchery! Join MattFanale, Psych0tron, Senseless, and Acideon for this year-end celebration! Specials on champagne cocktails all night long!

Presale tickets coming soon to the club (physical tickets) and online.

$20 cover, 21+, 8:00 PM - 4:00 AM