DJs Mike Carlson, Amira, Mr. Dance, WhiteRabbit, Fusion, Amos Smith, Bruce Blaq, Nick Nice, Vilas Park Sniper, Brook

press release: MC Audio has been at the center of the DJ culture in Madison for more years than we can remember….it pretty much built it. And Mike Carlson is the undisputed Godfather of that scene. As you may have heard, Mike and MC Audio have suffered some recent setbacks with some break-ins at the store, and we figured it’s as good a time as any to throw a party to celebrate all things MC Audio — from the loyal customers, to the DJ scene in Madison, to Mike himself, and to all the free lunch over the years. We’ve got 10 of Madison’s finest DJs showcasing their skills. We’ve got gogo dancers, burlesque performers, breakdancers are more. Come on out and show some love! Featuring DJ sets by:

Amira (11yo turntablist)

Mike Carlson

Mr. Dance

Whiterabbit

DJ Fusion

Amos Smith

Bruce Blaq

Nick Nice

VPS

Brook the DJ