DJs Millbot, Eurotic

(2023 Isthmus pick) If you love a good dance party but don’t always feel like being out until the wee hours, Hot Flash is here for you. DJ Millbot (aka journalist/musician Emily Mills) and guests will provide dance hits from the '70s up to today to keep the floor moving every first Friday at the Cardinal Bar.

Every first Friday of the month at The Cardinal Bar (418 E. Wilson St.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. FREE/NO COVER, 21+.

Wanna get your dancing shoes on but don't wanna be out too late? Or want a great place to get your night started? HOT FLASH is the party for you!

Enjoy club hits from the '70s, '80s, '90s, '00s and more - and get home in time for a reasonable night's sleep (or consider this your pre-party for whatever comes next)! WE SEE YOU. xoxo

**THIS IS A LGBTQ+ AFFIRMING SPACE. No harassment, no racism, no groping, no B.S. Ask for consent every time. You will be asked to leave if you violate these terms.**