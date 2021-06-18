DJs Mithyka, Treb, Depthcharge

press release: Grooveslingers Volume 4

House Music / 21+ / 10p - Close / Free Entry

**Must show COVID-19 vaccination card or a photo of it at the door (final dose Jun 4 or earlier)**

Back for a 4th edition, Grooveslingers showcases local house music DJs who know how to build a groove and keep the floor moving. Join us under the stars in beautiful Robinia Courtyard to move those feet to rhythms deep, funky, soulful, and driving.

LINEUP

~~~~~~

Depthcharge 10p-1120p

~~~~~~

Depthcharge smashed the peak hour at Volume 3 as one half of duo For Science! This time he returns solo to warm up the courtyard with his signature deep house style. Deep, dark, rhythmic, and occasionally funky, a Depthcharge set carefully constructs the vibe and takes you on a long and winding journey.

~~~~~~

Treb 1120p-1240a

~~~~~~

Resident Grooveslinger Treb has spent the last year stockpiling an arsenal of deep, tech, progressive, tech house and nu disco. Pop in to see which of them he decides to unleash.

~~~~~~

Mithyka

~~~~~~

Another Grooveslingers alum, Mithyka returns from Volume 1 to close the night out this time around. During lockdown, he was hard at work on his production game, getting signed to Italian label Soulstar Records with an EP due to release later this year. Mithyka's sets can range into progressive & tech house territory, but often feature his productions' signature deep & soulful style.