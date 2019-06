press release: HOUSE RULES is a semi-regular series at Crucible, hosted by DJ Millbot (aka Emily Mills), that features local and touring house music DJs, with a special focus on underrepresented identities. This is an ask-first, no-harassment, no BS dance space.

The July event features Natural Language Processing (JAMS) sharing the decks with Millbot.

On the house menu:

* Classic

* Tech