DJs psych0tron, Spike

Dressed to impress: $10; street clothes: $20

press release: Deviance is a 21+ monthly fetish/BDSM event hosted every 4th Friday at Crucible. Our goal is to provide a welcoming and flexible event for those from all different walks of life, and a space that the patrons can mold into whatever works for them. Do you want to watch and learn a new technique or skill? Does seating for conversation away from the action strike your fancy? Do you want to tie your partner up or put them on a cross and do consensual unspeakables to them? Or maybe just sit back and enjoy the music and take it all in? With a healthy assortment of equipment, plenty of space to play and/or socialize, DJs, and a kick-ass bar no matter what your interest or experience levels are, we have you covered.

Proof of full COVID vaccination status is REQUIRED for entry. Masks are recommended. This is a NO PICTURES ALLOWED event, that includes selfies, pictures in the taproom, and pictures in the bathrooms.

DJ Spike and DJ psych0tron will be on the decks all night.