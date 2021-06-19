DJs psych0tron, WhiteRabbit

press release: Masquerade: Pirates Off The Hook

Doors at 9:00 pm. $8 Cover.

Djs psych0tron and WhiteRabbit

Avast, me hearties! Now that our plague ship has passed its quarantine in the harbor of Port Crucible, we be free to disembark and sample the rum and debauchery to be had on shore!

Crucible Masquerade presents the first full-featured event since the start of the pandemic! Join DJs Whiterabbit and psych0tron for a night of hard dance beats spiked with a bit of pirate rum. Dress for whatever form of piracy or mayhem strikes your fancy!

Sea shanty sing-along at midnight!

Entertainment!

The dance floor will be OPEN. Masks, for those of you who are vaccinated, are optional.