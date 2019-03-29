DJs rsanheim, Millbot

press release: HOUSE. RULES.

In the beginning there was house: A new, monthly night of HOUSE MUSIC to make ya move, hosted by your own DJ Millbot (aka Emily Mills). The March event features than none other than house head/pagan master Turf (of Surf 'n' Turf) sharing the decks with Millbot.

On the house menu:

* Classic

* Tech

* Deep

* Vocal

* Pop

* Dark

No BS. Come dance with us.

***Consent is key: Ask first! Take no for an answer. Trash will be taken out. This is a pro-LGBTQ+ / weirdo / kink / fetish / dance party!

21+ / $5