DJs rsanheim, Millbot
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: HOUSE. RULES.
In the beginning there was house: A new, monthly night of HOUSE MUSIC to make ya move, hosted by your own DJ Millbot (aka Emily Mills). The March event features than none other than house head/pagan master Turf (of Surf 'n' Turf) sharing the decks with Millbot.
On the house menu:
* Classic
* Tech
* Deep
* Vocal
* Pop
* Dark
No BS. Come dance with us.
***Consent is key: Ask first! Take no for an answer. Trash will be taken out. This is a pro-LGBTQ+ / weirdo / kink / fetish / dance party!
21+ / $5