DJs Ryan Parks, senseless

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Greetings, humanoid carbon units! The year is 2021, the name of the place: Crucible. We welcome you to an outer-space masquerade. Star Trek? Star Wars? Babylon 5? Solaris? The Outer Worlds? We don't care where in the 'verse you hail from - come and join us for a fantastic shindig.

Music provided by DJs Ryan Parks and Senseless. Costumes encouraged but never required.

9 PM doors, $8 cover, 21+ to embark. Come and help us fend off Xur and the Kodan Armada.

Proof of vaccination and masking required.

608-640-4441
