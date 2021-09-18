DJs Ryan Parks, senseless

media release: Greetings, humanoid carbon units! The year is 2021, the name of the place: Crucible. We welcome you to an outer-space masquerade. Star Trek? Star Wars? Babylon 5? Solaris? The Outer Worlds? We don't care where in the 'verse you hail from - come and join us for a fantastic shindig.

Music provided by DJs Ryan Parks and Senseless. Costumes encouraged but never required.

9 PM doors, $8 cover, 21+ to embark. Come and help us fend off Xur and the Kodan Armada.

Proof of vaccination and masking required.