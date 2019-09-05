DJs Saint Saunter, Jer Bear
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Pop Punk Pizza Party
Sponsored by Ian's Pizza- Benefitting Girls Rock Camp
$5 suggested donation - donations beyond $5 go directly to Girls Rock Camp
WELCOME TO POP PUNK PIZZA PARTY (for a cause!) Friends and DJs Sarah Akawa & Jared K spin pop punk, power punk, emo pop, and more from 2000's to today. Possible sing-alongs and definite power cords. Join the party and eat pizza with your frie
Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers
Music