DJs Sarah Akawa, Millbot, Avalon, Coop There It Is, French Jessica

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: At 8 pm on January 5, 2023, at The Crucible: It’s a fundraiser for a documentary project about Queer sex ed.

Inclusive, safe, positive sex ed is incredibly important for our LGBTQ community - and the world in general! The documentary will cover the need for queer/inclusive sex ed, the history of why it hasn’t been taught in our community, who is championing it in the community and the world, and more. It’s being directed by local queer artist Gracie K Wallner. The fundraiser on January 5 will feature DJs, free safer sex supplies, a costume contest, and more fun stuff.

