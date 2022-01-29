DJs Sari Postol, Amarok, Noise, Acideon, dance by Smash, GardenCandy

× Expand courtesy Acideon Acideon

media release: The Crucible presents :LIQUID:DARK:

Immerse yourself into some of the deeper sides of the electronic music spectrem with :LIQUID:DARK:

:LIQUID:DARK: also features dance performances from Smash and GardenCandy and will include a custom light show!

The incredible lineup of DJs are as follows

Sari Postol (Madison) of Fnoob Techno

Amarok (Chicago) of The Chilluminati

Noise (Minneapolis) of Ground Zero MN

Acideon (Madison) of The Crucible and EBM Worldwide

Doors at 8:30, Music at 9:00. $7 at the door; 21+.