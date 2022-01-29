DJs Sari Postol, Amarok, Noise, Acideon, dance by Smash, GardenCandy
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Acideon
Acideon
The Crucible presents :LIQUID:DARK:
Immerse yourself into some of the deeper sides of the electronic music spectrem with :LIQUID:DARK:
:LIQUID:DARK: also features dance performances from Smash and GardenCandy and will include a custom light show!
The incredible lineup of DJs are as follows
Sari Postol (Madison) of Fnoob Techno
Amarok (Chicago) of The Chilluminati
Noise (Minneapolis) of Ground Zero MN
Acideon (Madison) of The Crucible and EBM Worldwide
Doors at 8:30, Music at 9:00. $7 at the door; 21+.