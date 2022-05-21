DJs senseless, psych0tron

media release: Crucible Masquerade invites you to Beltane Fires, a ferocious dance party inspired by the springtime return of light and life and passion to the world. This event will feature captivating fire performances by the peerless Tashar and Nika Rose, with dancers to distract and delight!

Dance beats provided by DJs Senseless and Psych0tron.

Dress in magical attire, fiery red, outfits to spark lust, or simple red body paint. We will provide red body paint for those who wish to embrace the fires!

Doors open at 9 pm, 21+, $8 cover

Crucible Masquerade is Madison's monthly costume party - each month features a different theme, some silly, some elegant, some wicked, and a few wild and strange. Costumes always suggested, never required!