DJs Sister Juno, Megatronix, Tre PointFive, Brent Sin

media release: Hardcore Movement & Tre Point Five Present: Rapid Fire 6: Juno's Revenge

$5 cover 21+ (ID Required) 9:30 PM - 1:30 AM

Selektas (Not In Order):

Sister Juno (Drum n' Bass)

Megatronix (Drum n' Bass)

Tre Point Five (Jungle/DnB)

Brent Sin (Hardcore/Jungle)

--------------------------------------------------------

Attention! Attention! Calling all ravers! Good day to all you lads, ladies, esteemed colleagues, and feral beasties! Not lettin' up the pressure, we're back for round 6 of our new monthly music event in Madison dedicated to higher BPM music genres and we would like you to join us as we continue to breathe fresh life and energy into our local scene!

We're doing things a bit different this time around. We're cutting an hour for the sake of bringin' in the BIG guns for sound as a nice little end-of-the-year treat for y'all. We're gonna have the BassBoss sound rig boomin' and meltin' your faces! Can't wait to see everyone gettin' down!

Dress to sweat and let loose to some "rapid fire" beats! It's a night dedicated to more experimental music that many of us do not get to hear as often as we would like! A night of both classics and modern music, vinyl as well as digital! It's gonna be well wicked!

Note: This is meant to be a safe space for people to exist and express themselves. Especially if you are a person of colour, AFAB, or part of the LGBTQIA+ community. If you feel that you are being harassed or discriminated against, please seek out Tre or Brent.