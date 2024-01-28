DJs Tre Point Five, Miz Highlee, Teknoscout

media relase: Psym•bi•ot•ic Move•ment

Denoting a mutually beneficial relationship in the union of two movement groups. And cohesive movement within oneself and the collective. Accompanied by the inherent psychedelic nature that flowstate provides.

Freestyle dancers and flow artists, this space is for you (And all other electronic music lovers).

Class is from 7-8 pm, open to any movement style, any level of training, any type of prop flow.

Chelsee will guide freestyle class for no prop

Sabrie will guide an all-prop friendly, multi-body expansive, flow class

They will run separately but simultaneously and will be encouraged to witness the others in their flow to learn more about self and one another in the process.

This space will be held on the 4th Sunday of EVERY MONTH at the Crucible

The psy in the title holds a lot of intention with it - but in priority we hope to provide the city of Madison with AT LEAST one consistent set of quality psychedelic trance music every month. If you’re unaware of what constitutes good psytrance, come find out

We’re excited to have 3 incredible DJ sets for our first edition of this event

8 - Tre Point Five (minimal deep techno)

9 - Miz Highlee (warehouse techno)

10 - Teknoscout (full on psy/psytech)

$15 for class and event; $5 for event only