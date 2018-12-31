DJs Whiterabbit, Eurotic, Siberia, psych0tron, ellafine, Ryan Parks, Senseless, Mindphaser

press release: Monday, December 31, prepare for the opening of Madison's NEWEST club, right on the frontage road off Hwy 30 by E Washington, it's CRUCIBLE!

Featuring performances and entertainment by:

DJs: Whiterabbit (Leather + Lace), Eurotic (Body To Body), Siberia (Inferno), psych0tron (REVERB), ellafine (EDGES), Ryan Parks (Something Wonderful on 89.9 WORT), Senseless (EDGES), Mindphaser (Inferno)

Lilly Violet, Lady Harlequin, Sonnet Sin, Arrow and more TBA!

Doors at 9pm

$10 cover - pre-sale tickets available MONDAY at 10AM Link found here:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/501499180362182/