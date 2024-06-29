DJs Yukiko, Home Team, Azza b2b DH b2b Fuzzy Duck

James Madison Park 622 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us for free tunes in the park from 2-8, followed by an after party at The Cardinal beginning at 10.

DJs: @legitimategroove @home_team45 @djazzamusic @djfuzzyduck @musictoleaveworkby

Bangin’ sound by @resonant.events.company.

This event is supported by @jiggyjamz608, a true pillar of the dance scene in Madison.

Info

Music
