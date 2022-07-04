DMNA 4th of July
to
Wingra Park 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: 4th of July Parade is Back!
After a two year hiatus, the 4th of July Children's parade and celebration in Wingra Park is back on! It will take place July 4th, 9:30am-12:30pm.
A tentative schedule can be found below (watch here for updates: https://dmna.org/4thJuly2022)
9:30-10:15 Decorate bikes
10:15-10:30 Children's Bike Parade to Wingra Park
10:30-12:30 Neighborhood social, coffee and ice cream, games for kids and other surprises!