DMNA 4th of July

press release: 4th of July Parade is Back!

After a two year hiatus, the 4th of July Children's parade and celebration in Wingra Park is back on! It will take place July 4th, 9:30am-12:30pm.

A tentative schedule can be found below (watch here for updates: https://dmna.org/4thJuly2022)

9:30-10:15 Decorate bikes

10:15-10:30 Children's Bike Parade to Wingra Park

10:30-12:30 Neighborhood social, coffee and ice cream, games for kids and other surprises!