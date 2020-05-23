ONLINE: DNA Basics

press release: This workshop will be delivered as a live webinar by Mary Eberle. Registrants will need internet access to watch and participate from home. Participants will be able to ask questions during the webinar. Webinar access information and instructions will be emailed to registrants on Friday, 5/22, when online registration closes and also on the morning of 5/23, before the webinar starts.

Whether you have taken a DNA test or just thought of taking the test, this workshop will show you how to use this genealogical tool to find out more about your ancestry and find more living relatives. The topics that will be presented include AncestryDNA, 23andMe, GedMatch, and Understanding Ethnicity Estimates.

$40.