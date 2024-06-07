Do-It-Yourself Homesteading Fair
to
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: You’re invited to join Willy Street Co-op and community specialists at Lakeview Library for the Do-It-Yourself Homesteading Fair! This free family-fun event will unite the community to learn about agricultural, environmental, and recreational skills.
TOMORROW, Friday, June 7, from 2 to 5 p.m., local and regional specialists will share live demonstrations, information, and expertise to help people make, grow, and find their own food and hobbies.
Now is the perfect time for community members to grow their skill set and start that activity they have always wanted to try but didn’t know how. Participants can also make meaningful connections with local leaders like Willy Street Co-op.
Some DIY homesteading topics and experts include:
Chicken-keeping by Barb Liegel
Foraging by Andy Gricevich
Composting/worm-farming by Susan Krause of Big River Organics
Fishing Tips by Leann Austinson
Food preserving/dehydrating by Mia and Ryan Keady
Grass-fed beef farming by Mara Shelley
Maple syrup tapping by Scott Walter
Music/nature synergy by Elliot Gilifillan
Beekeeping by Celeste Huff
And more:
Hot sauce-making
Bike repair
Growing seedlings
Rabbits/gardening synergy