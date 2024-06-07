media release: You’re invited to join Willy Street Co-op and community specialists at Lakeview Library for the Do-It-Yourself Homesteading Fair! This free family-fun event will unite the community to learn about agricultural, environmental, and recreational skills.

TOMORROW, Friday, June 7, from 2 to 5 p.m., local and regional specialists will share live demonstrations, information, and expertise to help people make, grow, and find their own food and hobbies.

Now is the perfect time for community members to grow their skill set and start that activity they have always wanted to try but didn’t know how. Participants can also make meaningful connections with local leaders like Willy Street Co-op.

Some DIY homesteading topics and experts include:

Chicken-keeping by Barb Liegel

Foraging by Andy Gricevich

Composting/worm-farming by Susan Krause of Big River Organics

Fishing Tips by Leann Austinson

Food preserving/dehydrating by Mia and Ryan Keady

Grass-fed beef farming by Mara Shelley

Maple syrup tapping by Scott Walter

Music/nature synergy by Elliot Gilifillan

Beekeeping by Celeste Huff

And more:

Hot sauce-making

Bike repair

Growing seedlings

Rabbits/gardening synergy