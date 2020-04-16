ONLINE: Do the Next Right Thing: Purpose in Times of Uncertainty

press release: In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to introduce Badger Talks LIVE…. a new Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times.

Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/ UWConnects/ and tune in beginning April 9 to engage with UW– Madison faculty and staff experts on a variety of interesting, helpful and fun topics.

All April presentations will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12 noon, followed by a Q&A.

Thursday, April 16

Christine Whelan, clinical professor

Do the Next Right Thing: Purpose in Times of Uncertainty

Research (and amazing stories of heroism) show us that those with a why can bear any how. So in this world of uncertainty, pandemic and fear, many advice-givers have encouraged us to find higher purpose and meaning in the moment. Maybe... but for most of us, when your world is in crisis, just doing the next right thing is more than good enough, says Prof. Christine Whelan. Dubbed “the happy professor” because of her popular UW-Madison class, Consuming Happiness, Prof. Whelan will take us through honest, uplifting and practical exercises to help us embrace a purpose mindset — rather than a singular life purpose — and let go of the pressure to do anything more than take one step at a time.