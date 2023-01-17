Do You Know About the Human Trafficking Problem in Madison?

media release: On Tuesday, January 17, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Blessed Sacrament Parish in Madison will host an eye opening presentation. Speakers will be introduced by Susan Welton from the Initiative to Eradicate Human Trafficking in Wisconsin and include former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, and Lisa McCormick will present Jeffrey's Hope - a mother's story of her teenage boy being trafficked in Madison.

Please join us to hear about Human Trafficking in Madison and how it is being addressed. No reservation necessary, free event. Blessed Sacrament Parish, 2121 Rowley Ave Madison, WI 53726

If you would like to host an awareness event please reach out to Ann Thoma to inquire about scheduling: stechthoma@gmail.com or to be placed on the initiative email list for upcoming events