ONLINE: Doc Heide

media release: Northern Sky cofounder, Artistic Advisor, playwright, and performer Fred “Doc” Heide first appeared on the Peninsula Park stage in 1973 with the Heritage Ensemble. He’s been lurking around the premises ever since. In addition to his formidable skills as a playwright (Doc wrote or cowrote Belgians in Heaven, Guys & Does, and more), Doc is also known as a first-rate songwriter, expressive singer, and exquisite guitar player. In a virtual concert live from Door County, Doc will perform a variety of original material, including a number of new songs he is currently honing for inclusion on a new album.

Premiere: April 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Tickets are available at northernskytheater.com or by calling the Northern Sky box office at (920) 854-6117. This concert (and Northern Sky’s entire winter season) is available via a flexible “pay what you choose” pricing system.

Northern Sky’s winter season supports the theater’s ongoing Rekindle Campaign, an effort to safeguard the company financially against a still uncertain 2021 performance season.