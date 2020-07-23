press release: Concerts on the Rooftop. Gates 5:30 pm, trivia 6 pm. FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

The Docksiders are made up of veteran musicians from Milwaukee– led by 3-time Grammy™ nominee, Kevin Sucher. Their unique tribute act of your favorite soft rock songs of the 70s and 80s – now defined as Yacht Rock – have been entertaining thousands of people for years and audiences are only getting bigger. The Docksiders show-stopping hit song after hit song, costume changes, and visual production, is only topped by their world-class performance.