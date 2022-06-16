Documenting Community with Large Format Film Photography

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public.

Sarah Stellino will talk about the process that goes into making photographs with a large format camera, as well as her experience thusfar in making portraits for her Queering Rural Spaces series.

To join, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 86444905873?pwd= YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz 09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.

(this was rescheduled from May)