Documenting Community with Large Format Film Photography

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public.

Sarah Stellino will talk about the process that goes into making photographs with a large format camera, as well as her experience thusfar in making portraits for her Queering Rural Spaces series.

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.

(this was rescheduled from May)

PhotoMidwest 700 Rayovac Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
