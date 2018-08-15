× Expand The demolition derby at the Dodge County Fair.

8/15-19, Dodge Co. Fairgrounds, Beaver Dam. Grandstand: Badger State Tractor Pull, 8/15; Oak Ridge Boys, 8/16; Grand Funk Railroad, Foghat, 8/18; Truck pull 9 am, 8/19. $10/day (free ages 9 & under). dodgecountyfairgrounds.com. 920-885-3586.

Gate Admission is $7 before 12 pm OR $10 after 12 pm. Age 9 and under FREE. Season tickets are $27 before August 15th and $35 thereafter. Tickets can be purchased at most Dodge County Banks, Recheks Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly or at the Fairgrounds Office. Please NO CARRY-INS. FREE Grandstand and Parking – all you pay is your admission to the Fair!