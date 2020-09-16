ONLINE: Does Your Community Have a Business Transition Problem?

RSVP here for link.

press release: A New Way to Re-Think Business Retention and Expansion.

From Cleveland, Ohio, to Austin, Texas, cities are facing unprecedented risk that has gone largely unnoticed – the uncertain transition of their existing businesses. Communities, like the companies they try to protect and grow, are vulnerable during this transition, especially with new complications created by COVID-19.

Who Should Attend?

- Economic development and Chamber of Commerce leadership

- Team members charged with business retention and expansion initiatives

- Community leaders who are interested in long-term community health

- Business owners who have an interest in their community’s long-term success

Presenters: Guillermo Mazier, Vice President, Global Innovation at Conway and Senior advisor at RFN Cities, plus Sean Hutchinson, Senior Advisor at RFN Cities.

This webinar will follow a recurring theme exploring a big question affecting thousands of communities all over the world: what will happen when the boomers bail? Using data from multiple resources, we continue to investigate the potential for one of the biggest economic disruptions in history and make the case that cities are standing on what we refer to as a “burning platform” — but may not know it.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020; 10:00 to 11:15 a.m. CDT

Join us to evaluate the risk to your community and learn how you might implement a Ready for Next initiative in your community right away: readyfornextcities.com.