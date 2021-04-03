Dog Park Cleanup Day

press release: Help Dane County Parks clean up our dog parks on Saturday, April 3, from 9:00 - 11:00 am!Clean ups will be happening at each of Dane County Parks seven dog parks.Volunteer crew leaders will meet you at the park entrance with bags and gloves. Dogs are welcome to join. No need to pre-register! A facemask must be worn while participating in the clean-up and please practice physical distancing from anyone outside of your household

Badger Prairie - Verona; Capital Springs - Madison; Indian Lake - Cross Plains; Prairie Moraine - Verona; Token Creek - DeForest; Viking - Stoughton; Yahara Heights - Waunakee