Dog Park Cleanup Day

press release: Join others in a special cleanup day at dog parks throughout the county. Volunteers assist with spreading mulch, picking up litter, trimming around the fences, and scooping up dog waste. Supplies provided include trash bags, gloves, and buckets. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves, scoopers and additional bags. Weather and park conditions determine which dog park locations are included in the volunteer project each year held from 9-11am on the first Saturday in April. Online registration will open in early 2020.