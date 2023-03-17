× Expand Steph Payne The four members of Dogsblood on a playground. Dogsblood

media release: FRI. 3/17, 10pm

ST. PAT’S DAY MIDWEST HARDCORE MASSACRE Dogsblood, Vacant, Court Caust, Diskonekt

DOGSBLOOD (Madison HC)

@dogsblood_

VACANT (Hardcore from the Twin Cities)

@vacantmpls

COURT CAUST (Old skool HC from the Laq of Fond)

DISKONEKT (Madison HC)

10pm

21+

Free (but asking $5-$10 suggested donation. Or 1 or 2 gallons of gasoline for the touring bands (jk, please don’t bring gasoline. Seriously. Don’t.))