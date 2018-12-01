December 1 | 2:30 pm & 7:00 pm, Madison Masonic Center Auditorium

Tickets: $10 General Admission $5 Students/Seniors

For the first time, LCPD will bring an impressive blend of dance and theater—a feast for the senses—to the Madison Masonic Center. DOLCE STIL NOVO is a multidisciplinary event featuring the work of five acclaimed artists including Li Chiao-Ping, Emily Popp, John Frautschy, Julia McConahay, and Chele Isaac, who together will put women center stage. The female-centeredness of the program signifies a “sweet new style” a reference to Dante’s poetic style ‘dolce stil novo’ in his poem The Inferno.

Each of these artists will come together to create something non-traditional, outside of their usual realm of work. By juxtaposing dance, fashion, visual art, music and lighting design, this event will bring a new, vibrant energy to a historical venue. “We have found amazing coincidences and parallels in our research,” said choreographer Li Chiao-Ping. “My hope is that the integrity of each artist will be enhanced through this collaboration.”