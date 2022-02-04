Dombresky
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
×
courtesy United Talent Agency
Dombresky
media release: Dombresky takes inspiration from creating music that is both fun and danceable. After years of work finding his way out of local markets in France, Quentin Dombres has made his mark and established a large, international fanbase. Dombresky shows no signs of slowing down, and continues to produce for dance music fans across the world.
Info
Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music