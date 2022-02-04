Dombresky

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Dombresky takes inspiration from creating music that is both fun and danceable. After years of work finding his way out of local markets in France, Quentin Dombres has made his mark and established a large, international fanbase. Dombresky shows no signs of slowing down, and continues to produce for dance music fans across the world.

