press release: Hosted by We Are Many - United Against Hate (WAM - UAH) & its Student-Led Chapters: McFarland High School; Dodgeville High School; Deerfield Middle/High School; Baraboo High School

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, 8:30am-1:00pm CST

McFarland Performing Arts Center, McFarland High School, McFarland

Moderator: Josh Kaul, Wisconsin Attorney General

8:30 am Welcoming remarks – Governor Tony Evers (invited)

8:40 am McFarland Welcome – Dr. Wayne Anderson, District Administrator

8:50 am Purpose – Masood Akhtar, Founder, We Are Many-United Against Hate

9:00 am Keynote: National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism, by Thomas E. Brzozowski, U.S. Department of Justice

10:00 am WAM-UAH Student Ambassador Board Panel: McFarland; Dodgeville; Deerfield; Baraboo. Moderator: Jeff Jacobson, Liaison between WAM-UAH & student chapters

10:30 am Domestic Terrorism Panel: Daryl Johnson, Subject Matter Expert - Domestic Terrorism; Professor Brian Levin, Subject Matter Expert - Hate Crimes

11:05 am Former Hate Group Members Panel: Jesse Morton, former Al Qaeda Recruiter; TM Garret, former KKK Leader; Derek Barsaleau, former White Nationalist; Ryan Lo’Ree, former Neo-Nazi

12:15 pm Wrap-up and concluding remarks – Josh Kaul

12:30 pm Book signing: “Hateland: A long, hard look at America’s extremist heart” – Daryl Johnson

1:00 pm Lunch: students and speakers