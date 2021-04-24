press release: With original compositions and adventurous treatment of standards, Don Linke Trialogue is a dynamic trio consist of Todd Richards on bass, Victor Campbell on drums, and Don Linke on guitar.

For a special in-person CODA experience, shows start at 7 & 9 PM, $20/show. Only 25 people capacity. The ticket link will be available soon!

Live-stream will also be available for those who rather enjoy the performance from the comfort of their home.

Donations are also welcomed to support live music! https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/