Don Linke Trialogue
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: With original compositions and adventurous treatment of standards, Don Linke Trialogue is a dynamic trio consist of Todd Richards on bass, Victor Campbell on drums, and Don Linke on guitar.
For a special in-person CODA experience, shows start at 7 & 9 PM, $20/show. Only 25 people capacity. The ticket link will be available soon!
Live-stream will also be available for those who rather enjoy the performance from the comfort of their home.
Donations are also welcomed to support live music! https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive/
Audio Engineer - Papa Scott
Video Production - Madison Music Experience